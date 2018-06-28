Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Light jogging Thursday

Cain (groin) did some light jogging prior to Thursday's game against the Reds, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Cain landed on the disabled list with a left groin strain earlier this week and is also dealing with other various bumps and bruises. The veteran center fielder appears optimistic it will be a short stint on the disabled list, which he will be eligible to be activated from July 4 against the Twins.