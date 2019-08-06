Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Lineup shuffle pays off

Cain went 2-for-4 with two runs and a walk in Monday's victory over the Pirates.

Cain was dropped down the batting order Monday while Trent Grisham led off, and the move paid off for the Brewers, as Grisham recorded three RBI and Cain reached three times. Grisham is not filling an everyday role just yet, so Cain could be back atop the order next time Grisham is not in the lineup. Cain limped off the field and headed to the clubhouse after making a sliding catch to end the fifth inning Monday, but he was able to remain in the game and did not appear limited afterward, so it does not appear he suffered any sort of injury that would cause concern.