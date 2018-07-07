Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Looking at Sunday return

Cain (groin) went through a workout prior to Saturday's game against the Braves and afterwards said, " I'm playing tomorrow (Sunday)," Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Cain was eligible to return from the 10-day disabled list Wednesday but was never expected to be sidelined significantly longer than the minimum. The 32-year-old had a .291/.394/.438 slash line with eight home runs and 16 stolen bases prior to suffering the groin strain in late June.