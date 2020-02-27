Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Making Cactus League debut
Cain will start in center field and bat leadoff Thursday in the Brewers' Cactus League game against the Royals.
Cain will be making his spring debut against his former team after the Brewers deliberately took things slowly with the veteran early in camp after he battled ankle and knee pain at various points in the 2019 season. The injuries contributed to a disappointing second season in Milwaukee for Cain, who finished with fewer than 20 stolen bases for only the second time in six years and saw his OPS fall 115 points from 2018. With some better luck on the health front in his age-34 campaign, Cain could make for an interesting bounce-back candidate.
