Cain was diagnosed with right hamstring discomfort after he left Monday's game against the Tigers, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Cain was removed from Monday's contest after he made a running catch and awkward throw across his body in the top of the seventh inning. The 35-year-old should be considered day-to-day for now, but Jackie Bradley could see more time in the outfield if Cain misses additional time.