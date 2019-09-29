Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Missing regular-season finale

Cain (ankle) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.

Cain's sprained ankle will keep him on the bench for the regular-season finale, but the Brewers are holding out hope he'll be able to make it back in action for the postseason. With Ryan Braun (calf) also sitting out the finale, Cory Spangenberg and Ben Gamel will be pressed into duty alongside Trent Grisham in the Milwaukee outfield.