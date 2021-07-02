Cain (hamstring) is expected to begin his minor-league rehab assignment late next week, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Manager Craig Counsell noted Cain will require a lengthy rehab with Triple-A Nashville, as he's been sidelined since the beginning of June with a strained right hamstring. That and multiple previous injuries have limited the 35-year-old to 31 games this season. Cain, who hit .223 with three homers and nine RBI in those games, still appears to be on track for a mid-July activation.