Manager Craig Counsell said Cain (quadriceps) is "very close" to a return barring setbacks Sunday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Cain has done pregame work for the past two days, and assuming his body responds well he should be nearing a return. After being placed on the injured list April 14, Cain will be eligible for activation as soon as he is physically ready.
