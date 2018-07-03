Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Not able to return Wednesday

Cain (groin) won't return from the DL on Wednesday and is expected to remain sidelined until Friday at the earliest, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Cain said that Monday's agility work "didn't go as planned" so he will take a day off before participating in more agility drills Wednesday afternoon. If that goes according to plan, he will run the bases Thursday, which will provide a better indication of his targeted return date.