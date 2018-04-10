Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Not expected to land on DL
Manager Craig Counsell said the team is pretty sure Cain (quad) won't require a trip to the disabled list, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Cain exited Monday's game against the Cardinals with a minor quad injury after colliding with Jose Martinez (Achilles) at first base, but both him and Counsell seemed optimistic about the severity of the issue Tuesday. "If they needed me to play today (Tuesday), I could," the outfielder said. "They're just being a little cautious with it. It is what it is. I'll take a few days off and be ready to go in New York." The Brewers plan to give Cain off Tuesday and Wednesday against the Cardinals with the hope that he'll be ready to go for Friday's series opener against the Mets after the team's off day Thursday. In the meantime, Brett Phillips, who is starting in Cain's place Tuesday, should see time in center field.
