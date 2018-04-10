Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Not in lineup Tuesday
Cain (quad) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals.
Cain is still nursing a minor quad injury he picked up during Monday's win over the Cardinals, so Brett Phillips will start in his place in center field and hit seventh. He should continue to be considered day-to-day until the Brewers provide more clarity on the situation.
