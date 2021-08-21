site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Not starting Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Cain is on the bench for Saturday's game against the Nationals.
Cain went 1-for-2 with a double Friday and is now hitting .250 with three extra-base hits and six RBI in his last 10 games. Jackie Bradley is playing center field and batting eighth Saturday.
