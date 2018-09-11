Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Notches four hits in victory

Cain went 4-for-5 and scored a run in Monday's victory over the Cubs.

Cain has been an on-base machine all season, but particularly of base, reaching 10 times via a hit and five times via a walk over his last seven games. It should come as little surprise, then, that Cain currently sits fourth in all of baseball with a .403 OBP on the season.

