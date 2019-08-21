Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: On base four times in return

Cain went 3-for-4 with a walk in Tuesday's 9-4 loss to the Cardinals.

After sitting out three games with a mild oblique strain, the veteran outfielder returned to action with a strong performance from the leadoff spot. Cain is slashing .276/.356/.388 through 32 second-half contests with three homers, five steals, 10 RBI and 13 runs.

