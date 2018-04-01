Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: On base four times Saturday
Cain went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, a run scored, two RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Padres.
The former Royal is off to a blistering start in his new uniform, going 8-for-14 with three doubles, three runs, three RBI and three steals through three games. He won't stay on pace for 162 in each of those categories for much longer, but Cain seems headed for a very productive year as the No. 3 hitter in a very potent Brewers offense.
