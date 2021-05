Cain went 1-for-2 with three walks, two runs scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Phillies.

The veteran outfielder has looked great while starting two of three games since returning from a quad injury, reaching base six times in 11 trips to the plate. Cain's steal Wednesday was his second in 10 contests on the season, and the Brewers will need him to keep producing from the top of the order as they try to compensate for the absence of Christian Yelich (back).