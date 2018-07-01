Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: On track for Wednesday activation
Brewers manager Craig Counsell believes there's a "really, really, really good chance" Cain (groin) is activated from the disabled list Wednesday when first eligible, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Cain has already been doing some light jogging, and Counsell's optimism suggests he's at or near being able to take full swings as well. Though the Brewers got a bit of positive news Sunday with Ryan Braun (back) returning to the lineup, they remain without Christian Yelich (back), who could be at risk of joining Cain on the disabled list. Cain's eventual return will help the short-handed bench on a Brewers team looking to finish strong before the All-Star break.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart, rankings
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 15: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...
-
Prospects: Tucker begging for promotion
The Astros have one prospect on the way, but not the one everyone's hoping to see. Scott White...