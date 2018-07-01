Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: On track for Wednesday activation

Brewers manager Craig Counsell believes there's a "really, really, really good chance" Cain (groin) is activated from the disabled list Wednesday when first eligible, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Cain has already been doing some light jogging, and Counsell's optimism suggests he's at or near being able to take full swings as well. Though the Brewers got a bit of positive news Sunday with Ryan Braun (back) returning to the lineup, they remain without Christian Yelich (back), who could be at risk of joining Cain on the disabled list. Cain's eventual return will help the short-handed bench on a Brewers team looking to finish strong before the All-Star break.