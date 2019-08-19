Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Out again with tweaked oblique

Cain (oblique) is not in Monday's lineup against the Cardinals.

He will miss a third straight game after tweaking his oblique Friday. Trent Grisham, who has been playing very well in the majors on both sides of the ball, will start in center field and lead off. Grisham's existence on the roster means that the Brewers won't bring Cain back until they believe he is fully over this oblique issue.

More News
Our Latest Stories