Cain is not in the lineup Sunday at Miami.
Cain is 4-for-16 with a homer, five walks, two RBI and five runs in six games since returning from the injured list, and he'll receive the day off in Sunday's series finale. Billy McKinney, Jackie Bradley and Tyrone Taylor will start from left to right in the outfield for Milwaukee.
