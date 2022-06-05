site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Out of Sunday's lineup
Cain is not in Sunday's lineup against the Padres.
Tyrone Taylor has earned more steady playing time of late than Cain, who is 7-for-52 (.135) over his last 15 games. Once Hunter Renfroe (hamstring) returns, Cain could start to lose more playing time.
