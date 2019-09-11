Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Out of Wednesday's lineup

Cain is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Marlins.

He has been in the lineup six days in a row, so it's not surprising to see Cain get a rest day. He hit .318 with zero home runs and zero steals in 22 at-bats over that stretch. Trent Grisham starts in center field while Ben Gamel gets the nod in right field.

