Cain (quadriceps) is not in the lineup against St. Louis on Wednesday.

Cain will remain on the bench for the second straight game while he recovers from a quad injury. Hernan Perez is set to man center for the series finale while batting sixth in the order. Consider Cain day-to-day heading into Friday's game against the Mets.

