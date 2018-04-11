Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Out Wednesday
Cain (quadriceps) is not in the lineup against St. Louis on Wednesday.
Cain will remain on the bench for the second straight game while he recovers from a quad injury. Hernan Perez is set to man center for the series finale while batting sixth in the order. Consider Cain day-to-day heading into Friday's game against the Mets.
