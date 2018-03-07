Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Piling up hits
Cain is 7-for-19 (.368) with two doubles and an RBI through seven games this spring.
Cain is off to a fast start this spring as he acclimates himself with his new (old) Brewers surroundings. The team has not decided where exactly he will slot into the batting order, but he has hit out of the No. 2 spot in four of his seven outings thus far, and it's likely he will either be batting first or second regularly come Opening Day.
