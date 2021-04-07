Cain (oblique) went 2-for-5 with a pair of homers and four RBI in Wednesday's 4-2 extra-inning win over the Cubs.

Cain opened the scoring in the eighth inning with a solo shot. In the 10th, he restored the lead for the Brewers with a three-run blast. Ultimately, Cain knocked in all of his team's runs from the leadoff position. He missed three games with a minor oblique injury before his productive return Wednesday. The outfielder has two homers, four RBI and three runs scored through three contests.