Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Plates four runs in victory

Cain went 3-for-6 with two doubles, four RBI and one run scored during Thursday's 11-5 win over the Pirates.

Cain came in with just one hit in his last 15 at-bats and just three RBI in his last 12 games, but he snapped out of it with this big performance. He did most of his damage late, including an RBI double in the eighth and a bases-clearing double to break the game open in the ninth. This effort raises Cain's season OPS to just .707, but perhaps it will help him get back on track.