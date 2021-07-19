Cain (hamstring), according to Jim Goulart of brewerfan.net, played all nine innings in a rehab game with Triple-A Nashville on Sunday.

Cain was subbed out early in the first five games of his rehab assignment in order to ease the stress on his hamstring, but he was able to play a full game Sunday for the first time since getting back on the field. It's not clear if he will remain with Nashville a while longer or if he is ready to return to the big leagues, but there is a chance he could be activated from the injured list in advance of the Brewers' matchup with the Royals on Tuesday.