Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Pops second homer

Cain went 2-for-4 with a solo home run as the Brewers defeated the Cardinals 8-4 on Tuesday.

Cain reached the the seats off Jack Flaherty for his second homer, and in the process raised his average to .306. Cain is locked in as Milwaukee's leadoff hitter, and has five doubles and three steals to go along with his two home runs this year.

