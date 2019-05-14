Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Posts five-hit day

Cain went 5-for-6 with two doubles, a run, an RBI and a stolen base in a 7-4 loss for the Brewers against the Phillies on Monday.

Cain had a great day from atop the order, cranking a season-high five hits while also stealing his fourth base of the season. He raised his average from .246 to .266, and hopefully this is a sign he's ready to go on a hot streak after an underwhelming start to the season at the dish. It was good to see him swipe a bag, too, as Cain has just four steals so far this year after topping 25 in four of the last five seasons.