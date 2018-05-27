Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Reaches base five times

Cain went 3-for-4 with an RBI, double, two walks and three runs scored Saturday against the Mets.

Cain capped off the Brewers' offensive explosion against the Mets, singling in the ninth inning to drive in the team's 17th run. The three-hit performance extended his hitting streak to six games, during which he has recorded three-multi hit games. His batting average is now up to .291 and he is among the National League leaders in runs and stolen bases.