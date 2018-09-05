Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Reaches five times in victory

Cain went 1-for-1 with two runs, a stolen base and four walks in Tuesday's victory over the Cubs.

Cain posted a .432 OBP in August, and he has continued getting on base early this month, reaching seven times in the three games he has appeared in. He has not batted lower than second since July 30, and with his success getting on base of late, he won't be moving out of the first or second spot in the order anytime soon.