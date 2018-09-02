Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Receives rare day off

Cain is out of the lineup Sunday against the Nationals.

Cain will cede center-field duties to Keon Broxton in the series finale, ending a streak of 22 consecutive starts for the 32-year-old. Expect Cain to re-enter the lineup Monday against the Cubs and slot in as the Brewers' leadoff man.

More News
Our Latest Stories