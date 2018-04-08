Cain went 2-for-4 in Sunday's loss to the Cubs.

Cain accounted for two of Milwaukee's three hits on the day in the shutout loss. It was good to see the 31-year-old back on track at the dish, as he was just 5-for-27 in the last seven games prior to Sunday's matchup. Cain will continue to see plenty of opportunities moving forward, especially after Christian Yelich (oblique) was placed on the 10-day DL on Sunday.