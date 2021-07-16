Cain (hamstring) is expected to remain on his rehab assignment at Triple-A Nashville through the weekend, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Cain has been on the shelf since June 1 with a strained right hamstring, but he appears to be zeroing in on a return to Milwaukee's active roster after he began rehabbing at Nashville last weekend. He's thus far appeared in four games for the Triple-A club, going 2-for-11 with no walks and three strikeouts. The Brewers likely want to see how Cain's hamstring holds up with a few more full games in the outfield at Triple-A, but assuming all goes smoothly over the weekend, he could rejoin the big club ahead of Tuesday's series opener versus the Royals.
More News
-
Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Beginning rehab stint Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Targeting pre-break return•
-
Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Out at least until July•
-
Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Officially placed on injured list•
-
Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Heading back to IL•