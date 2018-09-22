Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Remains out Saturday

Cain (ribs) remains out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Pirates.

Cain left Tuesday's game against Cincinnati with intercostal soreness and will now sit for his third straight contests. It's unclear when the Brewers expect him back in the lineup. Christian Yelich will again start in center field with Cain on the bench. Curtis Granderson will take Yelich's spot in right.

