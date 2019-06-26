Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Remains out Wednesday

Cain (thumb) is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Mariners.

Cain will remain on the bench for a third straight game as he continues to nurse a right thumb injury. The outfielder underwent a cryotherapy procedure earlier in the week but isn't expected to be out long. Ben Gamel is once again starting in center field in his place.

