Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Remains out Wednesday
Cain (thumb) is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Mariners.
Cain will remain on the bench for a third straight game as he continues to nurse a right thumb injury. The outfielder underwent a cryotherapy procedure earlier in the week but isn't expected to be out long. Ben Gamel is once again starting in center field in his place.
