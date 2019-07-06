Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Rescues team from collapse
Cain went 3-for-6 with a double and an RBI in Friday's 7-6 extra-inning victory against the Pirates.
After the Brewers blew a five-run lead in the ninth inning, Cain hit an opposite-field RBI single which ended up being the game's deciding run. The veteran center fielder saw the ball well at the plate all night with two of his three outs coming on sharp line drives. After slashing a disappointing .233/.327/.256 and striking out 23 times in June, the 33-year-old notched his first three-hit performance since May 30 also in Pittsburgh. Having hit .300 in five of the past six seasons, the former World Series champion will look to improve his season .250 batting average and .671 OPS and resecure the everyday leadoff spot following the all-star break.
