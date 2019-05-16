Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Resting in series finale

Cain is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies.

Manager Craig Counsell recently hinted that Cain would likely receive a day off in the near future, and it's no surprise the skipper elected to rest the outfielder for a day game after a night game. Cain certainly left a mark while starting the first three contests of the series, going a collective 7-for-14 at the plate with three doubles, three runs, two steals, two walks and an RBI. Ben Gamel will fill in for Cain in center field and occupy the leadoff spot Thursday.