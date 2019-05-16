Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Resting in series finale

Cain is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies.

Manager Craig Counsell recently hinted that Cain would likely receive a day off in the near future, and it's no surprise the skipper elected to rest the outfielder for a day game after a night game. Cain certainly left a mark while starting the first three contests of the series, going a collective 7-for-14 at the plate with three doubles, three runs, two steals, two walks and an RBI. Ben Gamel will fill in for Cain in center field and occupy the leadoff spot Thursday.

More News
Our Latest Stories