Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Resting in series finale
Cain is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.
Cain will head to the bench for just the second time this season as the Brewers look to build in some rest for the veteran ahead of a four-game series with the Dodgers that begins Thursday. Ben Gamel will fill Cain's usual duties in center field and as the Brewers' leadoff man.
