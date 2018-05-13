Cain is not in the lineup Sunday against the Rockies.

Cain collected six hits -- including a home run and double -- through his first three games at Coors Field this weekend, but he'll retreat to the bench for Sunday's finale against Jon Gray. Christian Yelich will shift to center field with Ryan Braun taking over in left. Expect to see Cain back in the lineup Monday in Arizona.

