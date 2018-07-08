Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Returns from disabled list

Cain (groin) was activated off the 10-day disabled list Sunday.

Cain landed on the disabled list June 26 with a left groin strain and missed little more than the 10-day minimum. The 31-year-old and his .291/.394/.438 slash line should return to the top of the Brewers' lineup for Sunday's game.

