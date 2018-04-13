Cain (quad) is back in action Friday against the Mets.

Cain had missed a pair of games after suffering a minor quad injury Monday against the Cardinals. He's back in the lineup Friday, leading off and playing center field. Over his first 50 plate appearances this season, Cain is off to a solid start, hitting .283/.320/.435 with one home run and three steals.

