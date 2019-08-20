Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Returns to Tuesday's lineup

Cain (oblique) is starting in center field and leading off Tuesday against the Cardinals.

He missed three straight games with a tweaked oblique. Cain has been playing through various injuries for much of the season, and his numbers have taken a hit. He is hitting .237 with zero home runs and three steals in 38 at-bats this month. With Trent Grisham and Ben Gamel playing well, Cain will likely receive rest days on a weekly basis over the rest of the season.