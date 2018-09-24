Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Right back at it

Cain went 2-for-5 with two runs scored and a stolen base in Sunday's victory over the Pirates.

Cain did not start the previous three games, but he was able to pinch hit Saturday night and return to the lineup a day later. Following Sunday's game, Cain owns 29 steals and a .308 batting average on the season. He could get added rest before the regular season ends if the Brewers are able to lock up a playoff spot by the middle of the week, but he otherwise figures to be in the lineup every day.