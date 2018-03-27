Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Running hot heading into opener

Cain finished Cactus League play with 18 hits in 43 at-bats (.419 average). He struck out just seven times and drew four walks.

Cain is absent from the Brewers' lineup in their final exhibition Tuesday in Houston, but the big free-agent pickup's stellar spring and standing as the club's best defensive outfielder likely gives him a stable full-time role heading into Opening Day. The Brewers' other major offseason addition, Christian Yelich, is similarly secure as the club's everyday left fielder, so it appears Domingo Santana and Ryan Braun are more at risk of being excluded from the lineup on any given day due to Milwaukee's crowded outfield. Manager Craig Counsell regularly deployed Cain as the team's No. 1 or 2 hitter throughout Cactus League play, so expect him to slot into either spot Opening Day.