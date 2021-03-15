Cain (quadriceps) is scheduled to play Saturday against Cincinnati, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Cain has been brought along slowly this spring due to a quadriceps issue that the Brewers have described as "very minor." If he gets back in the lineup as expected Saturday, he'll have less than two weeks remaining before the start of the regular season, but manager Craig Counsell said Monday that he's still on track for Opening Day. Even if he does indeed make the Opening Day lineup, expect Cain to get frequent off days early in the season due to his age and injury risk.