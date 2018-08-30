Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Scores three runs in victory
Cain went 3-for-6 with a double, three runs and an RBI in the Brewers' 13-12 win over the Reds on Wednesday.
Cain and Christian Yelich, the Brewers' Nos. 1 and 2 batters, combined for nine hits on the night to spearhead Milwaukee's best run-scoring output since June 15. Though the 32-year-old Cain hasn't enjoyed the power boost some might have expected with the move from pitcher-friendly Kauffman Stadium to Miller Park, he's been an exceptional table setter for the Brewers, with his .400 on-base percentage exceeding his previous career high by nearly 40 points. Cain, who will start in center field in Thursday's series finale, will carry an 11-game hitting streak into the contest.
