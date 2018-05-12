Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Scores three times Friday
Cain went 3-for-6 with a double and three runs scored in Friday's win over the Rockies.
It was Cain's third consecutive multi-hit game, bringing his average up to .293 on the season. Cain is registering an excellent walk rate this season, taking 24 walks against 26 strikeouts to boost his on-base percentage to .399 on the year. The 32-year-old's eight steals rank among the top-10 of MLB outfielders, and his 24 runs rank within the top-20.
