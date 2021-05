Cain went 3-for-4 with a walk, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 10-9 win over Atlanta.

Cain knocked three singles Sunday, including a two-run base hit in the seventh inning to extend the Brewers' lead to 10-7. It was just his second multi-hit game of the season and first since April 7. The veteran outfielder is hitting .222 with 14 runs scored through 20 games.