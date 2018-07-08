Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Scores twice in return to lineup
Cain went 1-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored Sunday against the Braves.
Cain returned to the lineup for the first time since June 23 and took over his usual third spot in the batting order. While he didn't produce anything spectacular, he took advantage of the Brewers' offensive explosion by scoring each time he reached base.
More News
-
Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Returns from disabled list•
-
Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Looking at Sunday return•
-
Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Not able to return Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: On track for activation•
-
Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Light jogging Thursday•
-
Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Lands on disabled list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Pham falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start