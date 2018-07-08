Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Scores twice in return to lineup

Cain went 1-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored Sunday against the Braves.

Cain returned to the lineup for the first time since June 23 and took over his usual third spot in the batting order. While he didn't produce anything spectacular, he took advantage of the Brewers' offensive explosion by scoring each time he reached base.

More News
Our Latest Stories