Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Scratched for personal reasons

Cain was scratched from the lineup for Thursday's spring game in order to attend to a family issue, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Cain was in the initial lineup for Thursday's game, but he did not take the field as expected, leading to some concern about his status. However, he was at the Brewers' complex before game time, and the Brewers simply elected not to play him. Cain has hit the ball well this spring, going 9-for-25 (.360) with a 3:4 BB:K over 10 games. He is set to man center field and hit leadoff regularly for the Brewers when the regular season gets underway.